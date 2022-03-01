BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — A vehicle accident in the Bluewell area of Mercer County leaves three schools closed and over 1,000 people without power.

Mercer County dispatch said the call came for a single-vehicle accident around 1 a.m. on Lorton Lick Road. The vehicle struck the power pole which caused the power outage.

According to the Mercer County Schools Facebook page, Bluewell Elementary, Montcalm Elementary, and Montcalm High School are closed today, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, due to the outage.

There are over 1,500 people without power, according to Appalachian Power. Power is estimated to be restored by 3:30 p.m.