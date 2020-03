BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Crews are on the scene of vehicle which was on fire on I-64. It happened in the eastbound lanes around 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

The fire happened at Mile Marker 135, which is on Sandstone Mountain between the Bragg and Sandstone exits. According to WV511.org there are no lanes blocked as a result of the fire.

Drivers who are headed in that direction are advised to be prepared to stop. They should use caution when traveling through the area.