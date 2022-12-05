FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Vendors are needed for the Oak Leaf Festival Christmas Bazaar at the memorial building in Fayetteville.

The Oak Leaf Festival Christmas Bazaar is from 9:00A.M. to 5:00P.M. on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Vendors will be asked to donate one item which will be used as a prize.

If you need an application to become a vendor, please email oakleaffestival@yahoo.com. Applications can also be picked up at the Chamber on Oyler Avenue beside VoTech or at Tumblers and More beside Wendy’s on Main Street. Applications can also be dropped off at these locations.

The application fee is $50 per spot. Each spot is approximately 10×10.