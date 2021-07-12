Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Camp kicks off at NRCTC

BEAVER , WV (WVNS) – The Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Camp began Monday, July 12, 2021 at New River Community and Technical College.

The three-week summer camp is part of a year-long program that encourages young students, especially girls, to get out and learn more about STEM. Students will get hands on experience with robotics, coding, and engineering over the course of three weeks.

The camp is open to students in grades six through eight. Dr. Angela Strickland is the director. She said the camp encourages women to learn more about STEM fields and diversify the industry.

“I think that it’s a great time for the students to learn about those things in a low-stakes kind of way, so while they’re still young and still malleable, we have the opportunity to show them all of the fun things that STEM knowledge affords us,” said Strickland.

Cathryn Sampson is a sixth grader at Park Middle School attending the camp. She said she enjoys working with robotics.

“A couple years ago I went to a different robot STEM camp and it was really fun, so I thought maybe this one would be fun, too, and so far it is,” said Sampson.

Registration for the STEM camp is still open, more information can be found on the program website.