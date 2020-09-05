Veterans bring awareness to suicide by walking 22 miles

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– According to the latest Veterans Affairs report, 22 Veterans die by suicide a day. On Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 more than 50 people walked 22 miles to raise awareness for PTSD, traumatic brain injuries and suicide of veterans.

“I loved when I served my country and I loved everybody I served my country with. And as a veteran now I think now if we could save any more lives just one that’s all we need to do, we need to be out here we need to be saving lives and making a difference in our communities,” Brad McDaniel said, Organizer of Ruck 22 WV.

Each person that participated was asked to bring either 22 pounds worth of items or 22 items to give back.

“Also give back to some people in need by raising hygiene items and stuff like that for a homeless shelter in North Carolina,” McDaniel continued.

McDaniels said he wants to let Veterans know they are not alone when it comes to dealing with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

“The guys that has come out here with me today everyone of them are my buddies or my brothers or my sisters and there is always someone there and there is always a way to get the care that you need,” McDaniel finished.

To end the event they had a moment of silence for all those who lost their lives.

All of monetary donations raised during the event will go to Mission 22, which is a non-profit organization devoted to helping veterans that struggle with Post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.

