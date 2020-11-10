Veteran’s Day Reverse Parade cancelled due to potential thunderstorms

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Due to weather concerns, the decision has been made to cancel the Veteran’s Day Reverse Parade, which was set to be held at Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

Commander David Bragg has directed the committee not to reschedule the event.

American Legion Post 32 will instead honor the would be 2020 Veteran’s Day Parade Grand Marshall. The smaller, socially-distanced event will take place at the Legion’s headquarters at 1708 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV 25801. The honor ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m., Veterans Day.

The Veteran’s Day Parade Committee would like to thank all of the participants who signed up to be a part of this event. They would also like to thank everyone who donated items for the kids and Veteran’s bags that were to be distributed at the Parade.

The Parade Committee would also like to thank the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport for their willingness to host the reverse parade.