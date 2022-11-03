BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are a veteran or know of one who needs help with food assistance this holiday season, you will not want to miss an upcoming food giveaway.

Sponsored by the Volunteer VA Hospital in Beckley, volunteers will help out our local veterans who need food assistance at the Linda K. Epling Stadium on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 P.M.

“New veterans show up at the site for registration for the food and that allows them, once they’re in the system that they can come every time and they’re already registered, and they can just come on and get their food for their family. At the last veterans food thing, we had a 93-year-old veteran register him and his wife. We’re getting better into, you know, into their 90s still showing up eating food. We’re so honored to be able to still serve them and provide them something with that.” – Ron Hedrick, Site Coordinator for the Veterans Food Giveaway

Ron concluded, “We welcome all veterans and their families to come and register and take the food home with them and come every month because we do it.”

For more information, please contact Ron Hendrick at 304-228-6939.