BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Veteran’s food giveaway is happening today, Friday, June 10, 2022.

Jay Quesenberry with the Raleigh County Commission, said there will be a Veteran’s food giveaway at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley. The giveaway will take place from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M.

All Veteran’s are welcome.