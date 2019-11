OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Veteran Wall and War Memorial was dedicated on Monday, November 11. The memorial is located right off of Route 10 in Oceana.

The memorial includes a brick wall which honors all veterans. There are also signs that depict the names of Wyoming County veterans who died in combat.

Governor Jim Justice and Maj. Gen. James Hoyer with the West Virginia National Guard joined members of the Wyoming County community for the ceremony.