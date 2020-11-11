Veterans receive free haircuts at Beckley salon

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Veterans were able to receive free haircuts in Beckley on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Get Faded and Dye Salon gave out the free cuts.

This is the fourth year the salon hosted this event. Owner Stacey Conkle said this is a great way to give back to the people who served our country.

“This is very important to me and hopefully it is to other people. If we can do anything to help our community, we try to do it and we like to do it just to try to show our support to them and to everybody,” Conkle stated.



Not only did veterans receive free haircuts, they also received a free doughnut.