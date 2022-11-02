BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– As a former army medic, Charles Stewart knows how to take care of fellow soldiers.

Now, with the recent dedication of the Dog Tag Café, he is bringing both healing and delicious snacks to not just veterans but the wider Beckley community as well.

Stewart said that his café allows fellow veterans to realize what they are capable of once they’re out of the military.

“I hope that a lot of them will sit there and look at it and realize that they can do this too,” said Stewart. “They can start something; they can make a business on their own that they can make something work for them.”

It is the culmination of a long journey for Stewart, one he did not think he’d ever complete.

“It’s an amazing feeling because years ago, I never would have thought I would be able to do something like this,” added Stewart. “To me, I was dealing with a lot of other things that would have stopped me from opening up something up like this. I received a lot of treatment and a lot of support over the years and here we are. It’s something that I can sit there and say, it was a lot of work put into it but here we are.”