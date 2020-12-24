Vets urge to think twice before feeding pets holiday food

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — For most, pets are just an extension of the family. With Christmas just a couple days away, there will be a lot of cooking and eating.

While many people like to slip their pet a little treat, it may not be healthy for them. One local veterinarian’s office tells us the do’s and don’ts of table food for your four legged friends.

Brianna Fine, Veterinary Assistant at Veterinary Associates in Bluefield, said it’s very common for pets to become sick when ingesting something they shouldn’t have.

“So keeping in mind, fatty things, salty things, you know, bones anything that’s brittle can cause blockages, even corn cobs. You want to do small amounts and if it’s new to them you might want to do even smaller amounts just to make sure there’s no risk of GI upset,” said Fine.

Fine said it’s best to avoid table food completely. If you just can’t say no to those sweet faces, plain chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes and carrots are all safe options.