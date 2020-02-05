‘Vexit’ discussed at Tazewell County Board of Supervisors meeting

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) – “Vexit,” short for ‘Virginia Exit,’ was on the agenda at the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors meeting held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 led by Chairman Charles Stacy.

“My understanding of the term ‘vexit’ is the proposal of the desire of some folks that would want to leave Tazewell County or have Tazewell County become a physical part of the state,” Stacy explained.

Governor Jim Justice and Liberty University’s President Jerry Falwell Jr. announced their support for any counties interested in leaving the Commonwealth last week.

Western District Tazewell County supervisor, Tom Lester, is the one who asked for the issue to be on the agenda after receiving several phone calls about it. He said between the new gun laws going through the General Assembly, a bill to raise minimum wage, and debate about abortions, the new legislation in Virginia is not a representation of what certain counties want, like Tazewell County.

“We’re not going to see the representation that we deserve and have had in the past in Southwest Virginia. So when my constituents call me and say ‘what are we gonna do?’ I say nothing is off the table,” Lester said. ” I think we have a lot in common with West Virginia, we have shared values, our cultures are similar, we talk alike.”

Lester said Vexit was simply a topic of discussion for the Board of Supervisors Tuesday evening.

He added that changing an address could take years and may not be feasible, but a discussion is worth it, and they hope to continue to hear more from locals about it moving forward.

“The question is whether or not it would be practical,” Lester said. “Our hearts may be there, but our pocket books may not be able to pay for such a move.”