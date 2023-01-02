LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Sunday, January 1, 2023, marked the beginning of another New Year and with it comes New Year’s resolutions.

From exercising more to spending more time with friends, many people come up with resolutions meant to help them have a better year than the previous.

However, not everyone has a resolution meant just for themselves.

Carter Sykes is a Vietnam War Veteran from Lewisburg.

His resolution this year is for everyone to show love, not just to their friends and family but to those who aren’t always thanked for what they’ve done and gone through.

“Now I just wish that people would be kinder and gentler to each other,” said Sykes. “The people we’ve got serving even now have gave so much for themselves to hear people put our country down. And that’s why I feel that way.”

And of course we would like to wish everyone a happy 2023.