PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Broken hearts and souls on fire gathered outside the Mercer County Courthouse, equipped with signs and a cry for justice.

Kierra Jackson died on Thursday, December 8, 2022 as rumors surrounding her death swirl across social media and throughout the county.

Regardless of the cause, Jackson’s death brought major issues to the forefront in Mercer County.

Joe Kress, founder and president of Bikers Rally Against Bullying, took to the streets to join the cause

“Everybody needs to understand and be aware that we are here for you,” said Joe Kress, president of Bikers Rally Against Bullying. “You don’t have to reach out and keep everything to yourself. We’ll come and empower you and support you and find you the medical attention through therapy if you need so.”

For Sandra Dorsey, a retired Mercer County Magistrate, Jackson’s death brought back tough memories from her time as a social worker.

Fighting back her emotions, she definitively said, “Enough is enough”.

“We’re done with the violence,’ said Dorsey. “And we don’t want people to retaliate for whatever. And we want those posts take down because her family, the children, have to deal with the trauma of what’s happened.”

As of the time of this post, the cause of Jackson’s death is under investigation, and law enforcement in Mercer County declined to comment.

Additionally, while Kierra’s death served as the catalyst for the rally in Mercer County, it also brought a state bill to light.

West Virginia House Bill #2365 is stuck in committee at the moment.

Currently, West Virginia law does not charge family members or associates of people who committed felonies as an accessory before or after the fact.

The bill would change it to where such actions could result in charges.

Dorsey also sees the bill as a way to hold certain agencies responsible if they fail to protect children in the Mountain State.

“And it’s time for us to say enough,” said Dorsey. “I don’t care which way it is. And its time for our agencies to stand up for our kids, instead of sweeping it under the rug.”

If the bill passes, anyone found to be an accessory of a felony before or after the fact would face a misdemeanor charge.

Stick with 59News for more updates on the ongoing investigation into Kierra Jackson’s death.