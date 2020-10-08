Virgin Hyperloop to build certification center in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Executives at Virgin Hyperloop announced they will build its new Hyperloop Certification Center (HCC) in West Virginia.

The Hyperloop moves people and goods in pods through a vacuum tube at speeds of more than 600 mph. This will enable travel from Pittsburgh to Chicago in 41 minutes, or New York City to Washington, D.C. in just 30 minutes.

Virgin Hyperloop

The new HCC will be built on almost 800 acres of land in Tucker and Grant counties. The land is being donated by Western Pocahontas Properties.

WVU’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research predicts the total economic impact of the center’s ongoing operation on the West Virginia economy to be $48 million annually. It is expected to create thousands of new jobs. The company also hopes to integrate resources from West Virginia University, Marshall University, and across the state.

Work on the HCC is expected to begin in 2021. This will include a Welcome Center, Certification Track and Operations Center, Pod Final Assembly Facility, Production Development Test Center, and Operations, Maintenance and Safety Training Center.

“West Virginia is well-positioned to provide a fully-integrated solution that advances the nationwide opportunity for hyperloop,” said Jay Walder, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop. “The engineering and scientific talent, combined with the skilled workforce and collaborative spirit we know is critical to this project, is all right here.”