Virginia agencies offering vaccines in local businesses

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Two Virginia agencies are teaming up to vaccinate Tazewell County.

The Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce and Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens are making COVID-19 information and the vaccine easily accessible.

Mattie Smith is a registered nurse with the agency. She, along with her partner, a clinical pharmacist, are hitting local businesses all over the county to educate and vaccinate right in house.

“We have found that a lot of individuals feel it’s a barrier to vaccinate because they don’t want to ask off time from work. They’re afraid if they do vaccinate that they won’t feel well after the vaccination, so we want to try to eliminate that barrier by offering the vaccination onsite, at the workplace,” said Smith.



Only the Moderna vaccine is available right now. Smith said since they started this campaign, they vaccinated more than 1,000 people in Tazewell County. If you are interested in you or your business getting vaccinated, reach out to the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce.