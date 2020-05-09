Virginia author sparks children’s interest for reading with online show

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA (WVNS) – A published author from Northern Virginia uses social media to spark children’s interest in reading and literature.

Carylee Carrington is a mother of two boys and writer of two children’s books; Everyone just like me and Pretty Hair. She also hosts a Youtube segment called the “Read with Carylee” Show.

While she started it before the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s seen quite a spike in viewers now that kids are learning remotely.

Carylee described the segment as a “virtual library visit.” Children and their families can tune in live where they are introduced to children’s authors, who share their books in their own voice.

“I know you don’t always want to sit your kid in front of a TV or youtube but this is an educational show,” Carylee told 59 News. “They get to see and hear the stories from the authors themselves and read a long…and learn a little bit more about the writing process, we get in depth with some of our authors.”

While she usually has a studio at a local cafe, she’s been hosting the shows from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you miss a show don’t worry!

They are also posted to her Facebook page and website.