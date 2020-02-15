Virginia 4 p.m. burn laws go into effect February 15, 2020

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA (WVNS) – The Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) is reminding Virginians that the 4 p.m. burn law goes into effect on Feb. 15, 2020.

This law prohibits burning before 4 p.m. every day from Feb. 15 to April 30 if the fire is within 300 feet of woodland, brush or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials.

The 4 p.m. Burn Law is one of the most effective tools we have in the prevention of wildfires,” VDOF Director of Fire and Emergency Response John Miller said in a news release. “In late winter and early spring, downed trees, branches and leaves become ‘forest fuel’ that increase the danger of a forest fire. By adhering to the law and not burning before 4 p.m., people are less likely to start a fire that threatens them, their property and the forests of Virginia.”

The 4 p.m. time frame is based on environmental factors, because after that time, the winds are likely to be calmer, temperatures decrease and humidity increases. These all contribute to safer burning conditions, according to the release.

“The leading cause of forest fires in Virginia is carelessness. An unattended fire, a trailer chain dragging on the asphalt or a single match can ignite the dry fuels that are so prevalent in the early spring. Add a few days of dry, windy conditions and an escaped wildfire can quickly turn into a raging blaze,” Miller said in the release.

VDOF also reminds Virginians that it is critical to exercise sound judgment when burning throughout the year because it may not be wise to burn if it has not rained in several days, the winds are high, or if you do not have the tools and equipment to contain or control your fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Students learn about heart on Valentine's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students learn about heart on Valentine's Day"

Florists don't have time to stop and smell the roses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florists don't have time to stop and smell the roses"

Deputies make an arrest in connection to human remains found in Fayette County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies make an arrest in connection to human remains found in Fayette County"

Monroe County woman warning neighbors after someone tries to break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monroe County woman warning neighbors after someone tries to break-in"

Monroe County woman warns neighbors after alleged home invasion, assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monroe County woman warns neighbors after alleged home invasion, assault"

Community remembers man who died in house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community remembers man who died in house fire"