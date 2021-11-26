Virginia confirms 1st death from rare COVID-linked condition

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia health officials say they’ve confirmed the state’s first death from a rare inflammatory condition in children linked with the coronavirus.

The Virginia Department of Health said Friday, November 26, 2021, the child was between 10 and 19 years old and lived in the Prince William Health District, but didn’t release further information to protect privacy. Virginia has reported 111 cases of the inflammatory condition in children to date.

Since this is a time of year when families travel and gather for the holidays, Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver urged everyone to take steps to protect themselves and their families, including getting vaccinated, practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings.

