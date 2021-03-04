Virginia Department of Health confirms first age 0-9 COVID-19 death

RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed the first death related to COVID-19 in a child aged zero to nine years old.

The child, from the central region of Virginia also suffered from complications of a chronic health condition. The VDH says these complications also contributed to the child’s passing.

Out of respect for the child and their family the VDH will not release any further information on the case. This death will be represented on the VDH COVID-19 Dashboard on Friday, Mar. 5, 2021.

“Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the family and friends of this child,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “While fewer cases of COVID-19 are reported in children compared with adults, children are not immune to the disease. Across the country, there have been more than 80 COVID-19 deaths among children under 5 years old and more than 180 COVID-19 deaths among children 5 to 17 years old. At a time when vaccination efforts give us reason to be hopeful, we cannot let down our guard.”

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:

Wear a cloth face covering in public.

Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, get tested.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid large gatherings and contact with crowds.

Get a flu shot.

Get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to you.

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.