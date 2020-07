In this Tuesday, May 19, 2020, photo, health investigator Mackenzie Bray sits in her office at the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City. Bray normally works to track contacts for people with sexually transmitted diseases, but she was re-assigned during the coronavirus pandemic. She is now one of 130 people at this county health department assigned to track down COVID-19 cases in Utah’s urban center around Salt Lake City. The investigators, many of them nurses, each juggle 30 to 40 cases that can include a total of several hundred people. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– The Virginia Department of Health is encouraging all Virginians to engage with legitimate Contact Tracers and to avoid scams.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, contact tracers will not ask for social security numbers or bank details. The commonwealth also does not charge individuals for contact tracing services.

Virginia employs contact tracers to notify individuals who have been exposed to known cases of COVID-19 said health officials.