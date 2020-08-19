Virginia Dept. of Ed. tracks how schools will teach in 2020-2021

(WVNS) — The Virginia Department of Education is using a color coded map to show how local school divisions are teaching for the 2020-2021 year. There are five possible formats for student to receive instruction.

  • Purple – In Person – 4+ days of in person instruction
  • Yellow – Partial In Person – 4+ in person for some students; hybrid or remote for all others
  • White – All Hybrid – All students with some in person and some remote
  • Black – Partial Hybrid – Some students hybrid, all others fully remote
  • Green – Fully Remote

There are 11 divisions on the in person schedule including Tazewell County. Bland, Giles and Allegheny Counties are using all hybrid. Here is a look at the interactive map.

