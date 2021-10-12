Virginia DWR reminds drivers to watch for deer this fall

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Fall brings many changes to our region, including more wildlife.

Fall is mating season for deer which means they are most active during this time. However, unlike people, deer don’t know the rules of the road and are known to cross busy highways and interstates.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources reported more than one half of deer and vehicle collisions happen during October, November and December. The DWR said be careful driving at dusk and dawn as deer are more active during these times. They added to slow down if you see a deer entering the roadway but never swerve to miss it.

If you are involved in a deer and vehicle collision, report it to the game warden.

