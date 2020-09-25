Virginia Governor and First Lady test positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this June 4, 2020, file photo Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in Richmond, Va. Virginia has rolled out a smartphone app to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus. It’s the first U.S. state to use new pandemic technology created by Apple and Google. The Covidwise app was available on the tech giants’ app stores Wednesday, Aug. 5, ahead of an expected announcement from Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) and Virginia’s First Lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

The Governor and First Lady were tested on Thursday afternoon. The tests were taken after a member of the Governor’s official residence staff developed symptoms and later tested positive for the virus. The staff member works in the couple’s living quarters.

Gov. Northam is not experiencing symptoms, according to a news release. The First Lady has mild symptoms.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” said Governor Northam. “The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously.”

The couple is isolating for the next 10 days in compliance with guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). Gov. Northam will remain in contact with his cabinet and staff. He will continue his duties from the Executive Mansion.

The Mansion and the Patrick Henry office building were closed on Friday morning for deep cleaning. Contact tracing is under way with the VDH and the Richmond Health Department