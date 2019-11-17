Virginia House Democrats announce additional leadership positions

RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) – On Saturday, the Virginia House Democratic Caucus announced their remaining elected leadership positions. The election results are as follows:



Vice Chair of Operations: Jeion Ward

Vice Chair of Outreach: Kathleen Murphy

Secretary: Marcus Simon

Treasurer: Betsy Carr

Sergeant-at-Arms: Delores McQuinn

“I am pleased to congratulate Dels. Jeion Ward, Kathleen Murphy, Betsy Carr, and Delores McQuinn on their re-election to caucus leadership positions and to welcome Del. Marcus Simon to his new role as Secretary,” said Caucus Chair Rip Sullivan. “Their service and leadership will be instrumental as we assume the first Democratic majority in the House of Delegates in two decades.”

House Democrats previously announced the elections of Eileen Filler-Corn as Speaker-designee, Charniele Herring as Majority Leader, and Rip Sullivan as Caucus Chair. Additional appointed positions will be announced in the coming weeks.