Virginia House speaker plans hearings on criminal justice

FILE – In this Feb. 21, 2019 file photo, Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, left, and House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn, right, speak to the media at the rotunda inside the State Capitol in Richmond, Va. Virginia’s House of Delegates is poised to have the first female speaker in its 400-year history, with the chamber’s Democrats choosing a veteran legislator for the post. Democratic delegates for the upcoming session meeting on Saturday, Nov. 9 chose Filler-Corn of Fairfax County as their nominee. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn is announcing three public hearings on criminal justice matters ahead of a special session set for later this summer.

Filler-Corn announced the special hearings Friday, saying they would take place in July and August. Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to call a special legislative session in August.

The initial purpose of the session was to focus on the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but it has grown to include a focus on criminal justice reform following the widespread civil unrest following the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after a white police officer in Minneapolis pressed a knee on his neck.

