Virginia House speaker plans hearings on criminal justice

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn is announcing three public hearings on criminal justice matters ahead of a special session set for later this summer.
Filler-Corn announced the special hearings Friday, saying they would take place in July and August. Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to call a special legislative session in August.
The initial purpose of the session was to focus on the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but it has grown to include a focus on criminal justice reform following the widespread civil unrest following the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after a white police officer in Minneapolis pressed a knee on his neck.
