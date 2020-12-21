Virginia man arrested in McDowell County on charges of possession, DUI

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAVACO, WV (WVNS) — A Virginia man was arrested on charges of possession, delivery, and a DUI.

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. According to a release, during the traffic stop, deputies found multiple controlled substances.

Christopher Rowe, 35, was arrested and charged with delivery of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances, possession of altered Sudafed, driving suspended, possession of a schedule V controlled substance and a DUI.

Rowe was arraigned before Magistrate Richard Vandyke. His bond was set at $51,500. Rowe is currently being held at the McDowell County Holding unit until his transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News