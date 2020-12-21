Virginia man arrested in McDowell County on charges of possession, DUI

HAVACO, WV (WVNS) — A Virginia man was arrested on charges of possession, delivery, and a DUI.

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. According to a release, during the traffic stop, deputies found multiple controlled substances.

Christopher Rowe, 35, was arrested and charged with delivery of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances, possession of altered Sudafed, driving suspended, possession of a schedule V controlled substance and a DUI.

Rowe was arraigned before Magistrate Richard Vandyke. His bond was set at $51,500. Rowe is currently being held at the McDowell County Holding unit until his transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.