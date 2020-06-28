Virginia man charged in connection with cross burning

MARION, Va. (AP) – A Virginia man was charged in federal court this week in connection with the burning of a cross on the front lawn a Black teenager who had recently organized a civil rights protest. U.S.

Attorney Thomas Cullen’s office announced the arrest Friday afternoon of 40-year-old James Brown of Marion. Brown was charged with lying to federal agents and criminal interference with fair housing based on the victim’s race following an investigation into the June 14 overnight cross-burning in Marion, a small town in southwest Virginia.

Court records show Brown made a brief initial appearance in court Friday and remained in custody.