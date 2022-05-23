GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Covington, Virginia man was found dead in the parking lot of the boat launch at Anthony on the Greenbrier River.

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, May 21, 2022, Greenbrier County dispatch received a call stating there was a body lying in the parking lot of the boat launch at Anthony on the Greenbrier River in Greenbrier County at 7:22 A.M.

When officers arrived they found a man, 58-year-old, James Courtney Simpson Jr., dead in the parking lot. Once the officers secured the scene they called the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit to examine the area for evidence.

The body of James Simpson was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston for an autopsy to determine cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 647-6634. Lieutenant G. R. Workman, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, is the lead investigator.