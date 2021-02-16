Virginia prepares for wildfire season with burn law

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — While many of us are dreaming of warmer days, spring will be here soon. A change in seasons also brings some potential dangers.

Spring in Virginia brings increased wildfire potential. A 4 p.m. burning law starts this week. The law prohibits burning before 4 p.m. each day between February 15 and April 30, 2021. The law applies only if the fire is in, or within 300 feet of woodland, brush, or fields with dry grass or other flammable materials.

Representatives with the Virginia Department of Forestry said before you start any burn piles, check with your local fire departments on burn laws. Also remember to keep water nearby and a way to suffocate the fire if it begins to lose control.