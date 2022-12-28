TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Virginians will soon have a little bit more money in their pockets.

The minimum wage raises to $12 an hour starting in the new year. While many are happy to see this change, one business is on the fence.

Co-owner Michael Laney of The Well Coffee Shop in Tazewell said this change could hurt small, local businesses.

“I see both sides of the coin on that. I understand they’re trying to help lower-income families which is a great thing however small businesses are going to struggle,” Laney said.

But Vince D’Amato, Owner of The Happy Goat also located in Tazewell, said the time has come to give working people more money.

“Does it impact us as a small business, yes it’s going to make it more expensive to run our business but I don’t think it’s a huge expense increase by any means and I think it’s about time we move the minimum wage here,” D’Amato said.

He said he thinks it’ll positively impact the younger generation.

“They have expenses and certainly being only able to make 11 dollars an hour, which I think is the current minimum wage is kind of slim,” D’Amato said.

Laney said he’ll have to make some changes and adjustments but says his community is understanding.

“I’ll probably end up having to do another price increase. I hate to do that but just to keep the doors open that’s what going to have to happen,” Laney said.

The minimum wage could increase in the next upcoming years if the general assembly reenacts the law.