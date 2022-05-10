ABINGDON, VA (WVNS) — A deadly crash on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, is under investigation by Virginia State Police. It happened near the intersection of Route 58 and Bethel Road in Abingdon, Virginia.

Troopers said Frances Goodson, 86, of Abingdon, was killed as a result of an accident at 5:13 p.m. She was driving a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix. According to a release, her car was hit on the driver’s side when she turned onto Route 58 from Bethel Road. Goodson was taken to Johnson City Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Investigators said the 2019 KIA Sorento, driven by Michael Fizer, 22, of Damascus, Virginia was unable to avoid the collision. He was traveling on Route 58. Fizer had minor injuries from the collision.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. The crash is still under investigation.