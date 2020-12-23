Virginia Tech students build beds for kids in need throughout the New River Valley

BLACKSBURG, VA (WVNS) — Virginia Tech (VT) students within the Stamps Scholarship program partnered with national nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), to give back to kids in need throughout the New River Valley (NRV).

The project started with a meeting between Christina McIntyre, the director of professional development, national, and international scholarships at the Virginia Tech Honors College, and Paul Mele, the president of the NRV chapter of SHP.

Stamps Scholars are student leaders selected from incoming freshman by the VT Honors College. The students receive a multi-year merit scholarship through the national Strive Foundation. Service is foundational for the VT Honors College and Stamps Foundation.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is dedicated to building, assembling, and delivering high-quality bunk beds to children and families in need. The NRV chapter of the nonprofit has carried out multiple bed builds since the chapter’s creation in August.

“There is need in the New River Valley,” said Mele. “Bedless-ness is a problem in every community across America. We in Sleep in Heavenly Peace believe the average is probably three to four percent of kids between 3 and 17 do not have a traditional device to sleep on.”

Volunteers have delivered more than 55 beds to children throughout the New River Valley with many more still on the waiting list.

According to a release from VT, one family that SHP provided a bed for had two young girls sharing a piece of egg crate foam with just a sheet draped over. The girls now are happy to sleep on bunk beds lined with unicorn sheets.

McIntyre saw a great opportunity to to bring Stamps Scholars together for a greater cause. “I really wanted our group to do a project that had meaning,” she said.

Contributions from the surrounding community made the building of the beds possible. According to Virginia Tech, the Lowe’s of Christiansburg donated more than $2,500 worth of lumber. Generators were loaned to the group by Heavener Rental, with the VT Foundation providing access to the University Mall Parking Garage.

For more information on SHP, visit shpbeds.org. The New River chapter of the organization can be found on Facebook @SHPNewRiver or contact Paul Mele at paul.mele@shpbeds.org.