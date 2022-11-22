BLACKSBURG, WV (WVNS) — The rivalry game between UVA and Virginia Tech is canceled.

According to a release from Virginia Tech Football, the decision was made after conversations with the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia Tech, and the Virginia Athletic Department.

The release stated, “The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of three members of the Cavalier football team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry, and injuries to students Mike Hollins (also a Virginia football student-athlete) and Marlee Morgan.”

The game was supposed to take place on Saturday, November 26 in Blacksburg.

The Hokies finished their season with a win against Liberty 23-22 with a record of 3 and 8.