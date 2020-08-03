Virginia woman invents pouch to protect drivers during traffic stops

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WVNS)– A Virginia woman created a plastic pouch with hopes to protect drivers during traffic stops

Not Reaching is a small plastic pouch that can clip on to the air vent of a car. It can hold a license, registration or any other important documents you may need when an officer pulls you over.

“People are nervous every time they get stopped because they just don’t know what is going to happen,” Carter said. “Its not because there are a bunch of bad police officers that is not what we are saying. We’re saying that one thing can escalate into something different.”

It’s made to be easily accessible so people don’t have to reach around to the glove compartment and potentially raise suspicion to an officer. Jackie Carter came up with the idea after Philando Castile was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Minnesota.

“When an officer stops you for a traffic stop, you no longer have to reach, and make any of those sudden movements. Which officers have said makes them nervous,” Carter stated.

Drivers can buy pouches with specific messages such as “I’m deaf” or “I’m licensed to carry a firearm.” For more information you can visit their website.