Virtual golf tournament to honor former Bluefield Police Officer

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A local business wants to honor a former police officer and keep his legacy alive.

Bluefield Indoor Golf Experience will hold the first ever Lt. Vance Virtual Golf Tournament. Lt. James Vance passed away in January 2021 after battling COVID-19. He was an officer at the Bluefield Police Department for more than 20 years.

Tournament Organizer Brandon Disney said all proceeds will benefit the Bluefield Police Explorers Program.

“It’s always good to give back especially to the kids of the community. That’s what the explorers program is all about. For the kids to get them involved with law enforcement,” Disney explained.

The tournament begins March 15, 2021, and runs until March 21, 2021 at the Bluefield Indoor Golf Experience. The hours to play are flexible and people are encouraged to use #BluefieldGolf on Facebook.

It is $65 to register for individuals and $250 for a group of four. There is no age limit or registration deadline. To register or find out more information, visit the Bluefield Golf website.