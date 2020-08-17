Virtual School deadline extended for Raleigh County parents

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Both Mary and Ava are getting ready to go back to school in Raleigh County. Both girls will be starting the eighth grade in their the classrooms, but not every student in Raleigh County will be attending in-person classes this fall.

Superintendent David Price said parents have the option to enroll their children in virtual school. Price said this deadline was extended through 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

“Many factors played into that. One, being it’s constantly changing with our numbers and parents are a little more nervous and concerned right now with the decision they need to make for their children and we want to provide that opportunity for them,” Price said.

Price said parents need to be aware their kids will not be working in a traditional classroom setting. Price said a state certified teacher, not a county teacher, will be teaching class online.

“They will have a teacher they will be communicating with via email and maybe a phone call every once in a while, but everything is independent study, very self-paced, and it’s open 24/7 for students,” Price said.