Virtual school open enrollment now available in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Open enrollment for virtual school in Fayette County is now available to parents.

Parents can enroll their child into the virtual option even if they were not enrolled for the first semester. Superintendent Gary Hough, said he wants all the children in Fayette County to be successful.

“We don’t want our children not to be successful because we had to move to the role of being either remote or that student who chose to be virtual,” Hough said.

Open enrollment will end on January 1, 2021. For more information on how to sign up, visit their website.