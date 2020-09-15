Virtual substance use prevention summit comes to WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will be holding a virtual substance use prevention summit. It is being hosted by the Bureau of Behavioral Health.

The summit is being held from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday. It is called Prioritizing Prevention in West Virginia. State and local policymakers, as well as practitioners will participate and discuss prevention policies and practices. Featured presenters include Kelly J. Kelleher, MD, MPH and Patrice A. Harris, MD, MA.

Dr. Kelleher is a Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics and Public Health and ADS/Chlapaty Endowed Chair for Innovation in Pediatric Practice in the Colleges of Medicine and Public Health at The Ohio State University. He is also Vice President of Community Health at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Dr. Harris is a Bluefield, WV native. She is the Immediate Past President, American Medical Association and psychiatrist from Atlanta who was the 174th president of the American Medical Association, and the organization’s first African-American woman to hold this position. She has diverse experience as a private practicing physician, public health administrator, patient advocate and medical society lobbyist.

There are more than 800 people from 15 states who registered for the summit. Attendees will receive prevention resources and information from 20 organizations.