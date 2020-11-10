Virtual Veteran’s Day ceremony to be hosted by the City of Charleston, American Legion Post 20

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – A virtual Veteran’s Day ceremony will be shown online Wednesday, hosted by the city of Charleston and American Legion Post 20.

Segments from Maj. Gen. Jason Bohm, the commanding general for Marine Corps Training Command in Quantico, Gold Star mothers and messages from several elected officials will be included.

According to the city, the ceremony will stream on the city of Charleston’s Facebook and YouTube pages at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The city will also stream on its Facebook page two small wreath-laying ceremonies at 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.