Virus forces 2020 WV fall foliage train to be called off

HINTON, W.Va. – A train excursion that takes visitors to see fall foliage in southern West Virginia has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Autumn Colors Express takes passengers round trip from Charleston and Huntington to Hinton. Railexco is the charter company that operates the train.

Company spokesman Lou Capwell tells The Charleston Gazette-Mail that tickets for trips originally scheduled for Oct. 22 through 25 will carry over to trips in October 2021. Railroad Days in Hinton has also been canceled.