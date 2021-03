TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Spring time is coming, but it is still a little too cold for a patio dinner; however, the patio also means a more COVID-19 friendly area at restaurants and bars.

Visit Tazewell County is offering a grant to buy outdoor heaters for local food and drink establishments. The grant is to help extend services and dining during the pandemic.

The deadline to apply is March 12, 2021. If you are interested in applying, visit http://tazewellcountyva.org/ .