Visitation temporarily suspended at FCI McDowell due to flu

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed visitation at the Federal Correctional Institution in McDowell County is temporarily suspended due to confirmed cases of the flu at the prison.

There are 24 active cases of the flu, which are being monitored.

BOP added the prison is also on modified operations. Inmates have to stay in their cells as a precaution, and all meals will be delivered to their cells as well.

There is no word yet on when visitors will be allowed back at the prison.