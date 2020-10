CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) -- The entire state of West Virginia is meeting all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s health-based National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for the first time since 1978. Governor Jim Justice made the announcement during a ceremony on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

The 1970 Clean Air Act required the EPA to establish NAAQS for pollutants that were shown to threaten human health and the environment. The EPA sets NAAQS for six pollutants: carbon monoxide, lead, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, particulate matter, and sulfur dioxide. West Virginia is now the 16th state in the nation to be in attainment with all NAAQS.