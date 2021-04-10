Volleyball tournament held to raise Autism Awareness

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– On Saturday, April 10, 2021, volleyball teams from across the state came out to the Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley to play in the Volleyball for Autism event.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in 54 children are on the spectrum.

Rachel White is one of the volunteers for the event. She said it is important to raise awareness about Autism.

“It is important to spread awareness and have a community that cares about those things and New River Community College that is what we are all about, being apart of the community and how can we service them,” White said.

White said she and her mother found a way to locally dedicate the event. This year, they dedicated the event to 7- year-old Tre’Shaun Brown who was brutally murdered back in March. White said Brown was on the spectrum.

“Any parent to lose a child, it’s a horrible thing. But we wanted to honor him he was on the spectrum and he was defenseless and now that mother has that lost and that void and we wanted to do what we could,” White continued.

White said she wanted to let Brown’s mother know the community stands behind her. Some volunteers and teams wore black shirts with a puzzled flag displaying Tre’shaun’s name. Two 10- year old volunteers said they gave their time because it was the right thing to do.

“I think it makes me feel really great that we can help people out with donations and things, Skylar Smith a volunteer said.

“It makes me feel really happy to help people and help the world,” Hayli Martin another volunteer continued.

Raising awareness one puzzle piece at a time.

A tribute for Brown was held at the beginning of the event. All the proceeds from the event will go to the Angel fund at the Autism Center in Beckley.