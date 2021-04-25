Volunteers clean up Wolf Creek Park trails in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — As Earth Week comes to a close, volunteers spent Saturday, April 25, 2021, cleaning up trails in Fayette County. They cleaned up Wolf Creek Park.

It was part of the Fayette Coalitions monthly cleaning of the park. Volunteers said these cleanups are a great way for people to give back while also enjoying nature.

“And people like getting out and volunteering and it’s fun. Especially with covid stuff, people can get out and be outside and kinda hang out, and they get to take part of creating something they get to used. And people seem psyched,” Andrew Forron, a volunteer said.

The Fayette County Coalition will host another trail clean up next month.