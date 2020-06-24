Volunteers lend helping hand to Alderson flood victims

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Debris and flood damaged items sat in Frank Parker’s backyard. Parker said this is a result of the flash flood in Alderson on Friday, June 19, 2020.

“Our basement was full of water. It came rushing down, like this was a river- this was a river. There was a little blue car sitting here that I mean the water was just deep. It was really really bad,” Parker said.

Parker said he received help from volunteers. Patrick McGinnis, a volunteer with Bethlehem Farm, said he and other volunteers are helping Parker.

“Taking all the water out, all the mud out, and working with some other groups to organize everything that was in there to get it prepped, so we can sanitize it and bleach it,” McGinnis said.

Parker said he is grateful for all of this hard work and extra helping hands.

“If it werent for these volunteers, I mean it would be awful. I’m 65, I can’t do stuff anymore,” Parker said.

McGinnis said it is great to lend a helping hand, but it was also an eyeopener for him.

“This is everything he’s had in his shop and basement over the 20 years he’s lived here and now it’s all out on his front lawn, and most of it’s not working and it’s wet,” McGinnis said.