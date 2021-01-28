Volunteers needed for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Health departments across the area continue to give their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. These vaccination clinics would not run as smoothly without help from the community.

Bridgett Morrison is the Health Officer for the Greenbrier County Health Department. She said these vaccination clinics would not be possible without the amount of volunteers they have.

“I mean without having the 50 plus people we have here helping we will not be able to do a large vaccine event like this. We would have too downside it significantly,” Morrison said.

Morrison said if you are interested in signing up to volunteer, you can call your local health department. There was another vaccine clinic on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the state fairgrounds in Fairlea. Workers are encouraging people to call the health department if they missed their appointment due to the snow.