Volunteers needed for John Henry Days

TALCOTT, WV (WVNS) — In order to continue John Henry Days, officials said some things have got to change. The biggest change: volunteers.

Stephanie Harris with John Henry Days said, without volunteers, the event will disappear. She said many of the volunteers worked there since the start of the event 25 years ago. She said it is time to bring in a new wave of helpers and bring life back to John Henry Days.

“A lot of those folks are retired, they’re older, they’re tired. We want to see it continue but we’ve got to get people to come and help us. Many hands make light work and there’s a lot that goes into this,” said Harris.



Harris said if you’re interested in volunteering, you can visit their Facebook page.